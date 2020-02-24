Crawford & Co (OTCMKTS:CRD/B) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Crawford & Co (OTCMKTS:CRD/B) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRD/B opened at $7.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.