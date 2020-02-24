Crawford & Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of CRD.B opened at $7.80 on Monday. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $414.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

