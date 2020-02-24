Cream (CRM) Market Capitalization Reaches $26,060.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $26,060.00 and $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.01068437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00044877 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023108 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00222095 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00066448 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

