Cred One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Cred has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Kyber Network, Bilaxy and UEX. Cred has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.35 or 0.02845940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00138211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, DDEX, Gate.io, UEX, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

