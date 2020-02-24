Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,029 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $199.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.79 and a 200 day moving average of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $198.35 and a one year high of $252.49.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.