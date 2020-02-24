CREDIT (CREDIT) One Day Volume Tops $46,533.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $173,725.00 and $46,533.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048806 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

