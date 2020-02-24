Credit Suisse Group Raises Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 535

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 535 ($7.04) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pearson from GBX 518 ($6.81) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 623.64 ($8.20).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 575.20 ($7.57) on Monday. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 590.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 695.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.