Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. E*TRADE Financial has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

