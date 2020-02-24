Credit Suisse Group Trims HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Target Price to $30.00

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

HMSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. HMS has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HMS will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HMS by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,572,000 after acquiring an additional 737,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HMS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,002 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HMS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,284,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HMS by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 256,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of HMS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,587,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

