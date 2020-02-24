Crewe Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 77,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,628,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $313.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.89. The firm has a market cap of $1,369.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

