Critical Analysis: 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) versus Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 2U and Nuance Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $574.67 million 2.73 -$235.22 million ($2.01) -12.28 Nuance Communications $1.82 billion 3.60 $213.81 million $0.76 30.53

Nuance Communications has higher revenue and earnings than 2U. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuance Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

2U has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuance Communications has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Nuance Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -40.93% -16.17% -10.85% Nuance Communications 14.02% 12.71% 4.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 2U and Nuance Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 11 3 0 2.21 Nuance Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00

2U presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.09%. Nuance Communications has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.45%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than Nuance Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Nuance Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of 2U shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuance Communications beats 2U on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting. The company provides back-end technology and services comprising graduate program launch and operations applications, university systems integration applications, content management system, admission application processing portal, customer relationship management, content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

