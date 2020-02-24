Critical Analysis: Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) vs. China Zenix Auto International (NYSE:ZXAIY)

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoneridge has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Stoneridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million 0.02 -$1.16 million N/A N/A Stoneridge $866.20 million 0.94 $53.85 million $1.99 14.88

Stoneridge has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Zenix Auto International and Stoneridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A Stoneridge 0 2 2 0 2.50

Stoneridge has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Stoneridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Stoneridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -1.72% -1.84% -1.24% Stoneridge 7.97% 16.59% 8.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Stoneridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stoneridge beats China Zenix Auto International on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment provides electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, monitors, and related products. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment's power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, vehicle monitoring and tracking devices, and infotainment systems. It provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

