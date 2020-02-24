Critical Comparison: Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and FFW (NASDAQ:FFWC)

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Central Federal has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Federal and FFW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal $46.82 million 1.67 $9.60 million N/A N/A FFW $19.80 million 2.51 $4.34 million N/A N/A

Central Federal has higher revenue and earnings than FFW.

Profitability

This table compares Central Federal and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal 20.50% 18.90% 1.29% FFW 21.94% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Central Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Central Federal and FFW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Central Federal beats FFW on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

About FFW

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

