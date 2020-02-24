Critical Comparison: Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) vs. Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 219.31% -4.42% -1.91% Highwoods Properties 18.52% 6.31% 2.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.9% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Highwoods Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Highwoods Properties 0 4 2 0 2.33

Highwoods Properties has a consensus target price of $49.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.65%. Given Highwoods Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Highwoods Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $120.96 million 2.50 $181.45 million N/A N/A Highwoods Properties $735.98 million 7.31 $136.92 million $3.33 15.56

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Highwoods Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

