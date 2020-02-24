Critical Review: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) vs. Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Silicon Motion Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $627.92 million 12.22 $108.84 million $2.53 69.81 Silicon Motion Technology $457.25 million 3.64 $64.40 million $1.82 25.30

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Motion Technology. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Monolithic Power Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Silicon Motion Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Monolithic Power Systems pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silicon Motion Technology pays out 76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Silicon Motion Technology has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and Silicon Motion Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86 Silicon Motion Technology 1 4 6 0 2.45

Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus target price of $194.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.05%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus target price of $54.11, indicating a potential upside of 17.53%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 17.33% 15.07% 12.15% Silicon Motion Technology 14.08% 12.33% 9.95%

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Silicon Motion Technology on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade peripheral component interconnect express SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips (SoCs) and low power WiFi SoCs. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon brand; single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands; RF ICs under the FCI brand; and software-defined storage products under the Bigtera brand. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

