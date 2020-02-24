CROAT Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a market cap of $65,735.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 75,895,382 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

