CrowdWiz (WIZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,196.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 53% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 49.8% lower against the dollar. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $6,196.00 and $3.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

