Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Cap of $1.90 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0786 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges including Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and YoBit. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $3,972.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,613.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.53 or 0.03871731 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00757950 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00017917 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,159,865 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittrex, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

