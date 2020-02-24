Cryptocean (CRON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $127,515.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $127,515.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002978 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00047825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00481646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $633.78 or 0.06574392 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00062835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027105 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

