Csenge Advisory Group Buys 721 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,396 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

MSFT stock opened at $178.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,402.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.87 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

