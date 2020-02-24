CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,953,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,068,616 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.76% of CSX worth $430,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $79.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

