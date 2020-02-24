CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: CRT.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/13/2020 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$17.00.

2/12/2020 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$16.75 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$16.50.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.87 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 128.66%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

