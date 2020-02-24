Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Given $9.75 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cumberland Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CPIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.14% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

