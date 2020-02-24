CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 557.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,073 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in CVS Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,894,000 after buying an additional 828,231 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 41.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $140,745,000 after buying an additional 652,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CVS Health by 24.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,800,000 after buying an additional 597,395 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $71.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.21. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

