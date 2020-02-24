CyberVein Market Capitalization Achieves $4.69 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. CyberVein has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $180,517.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, IDEX and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

