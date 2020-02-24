CYBR Token (CYBR) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

CYBR Token (CURRENCY:CYBR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, CYBR Token has traded down 43.1% against the dollar. One CYBR Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and OceanEx. CYBR Token has a total market cap of $448,931.00 and $161.00 worth of CYBR Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CYBR Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00047864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00493152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.40 or 0.06624970 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00063133 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026860 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001519 BTC.

CYBR Token Profile

CYBR Token (CRYPTO:CYBR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2018. CYBR Token’s total supply is 459,722,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,410,463 tokens. CYBR Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CYBR Token is cybrtoken.io. CYBR Token’s official message board is medium.com/cybrtoken.

Buying and Selling CYBR Token

CYBR Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYBR Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYBR Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CYBR Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CYBR Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYBR Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.