Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $51,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CY. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CY opened at $23.40 on Monday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

CY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

