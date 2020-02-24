D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,684. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 274,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $61.88 on Monday. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

