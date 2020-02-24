DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $77.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

