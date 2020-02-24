DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

CSSE stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

