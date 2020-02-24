DAGCO Inc. Purchases 802 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $178.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,402.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.