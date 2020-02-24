Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -3.00

Headlines about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) have been trending very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of DAL traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 393.50 ($5.18). 67,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,711. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 376.50 ($4.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 535 ($7.04). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 409.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 437.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. The company has a market cap of $708.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

