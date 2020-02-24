Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Given News Impact Score of -3.00

Media coverage about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04. Dalmac Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $990,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.18.

Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.01 million for the quarter.

About Dalmac Energy

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

