Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after buying an additional 54,323 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,023,000 after acquiring an additional 73,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,660,000 after acquiring an additional 129,650 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,812,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 365,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.82. 2,467,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,162. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $121.31 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In related news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

