DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.83 on Monday. DANSKE BK A/S/S has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.75.

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. DANSKE BK A/S/S had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

DANSKE BK A/S/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services.

