DATA Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $274,642.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Bibox. In the last week, DATA has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.95 or 0.02838987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00225523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, IDEX, UEX, DDEX, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

