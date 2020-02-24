Databroker Achieves Market Cap of $1.55 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $6,714.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Databroker has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00048030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00493202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.96 or 0.06576326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00061999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.