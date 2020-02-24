Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $39,889.00 and $31.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Datarius Credit token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.95 or 0.02838987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00225523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datarius Credit Token Profile

Datarius Credit’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

Datarius Credit Token Trading

Datarius Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.