Datum Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $246,919.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datum has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, COSS and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.16 or 0.02839014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00226442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00137846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

