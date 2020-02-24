DAV Coin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $32.15, $24.43 and $33.94. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $134,155.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00777635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00066243 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006732 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

DAV is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin.

DAV Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $13.77, $32.15, $7.50, $24.43, $24.68, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $18.94, $10.39 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

