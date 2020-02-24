Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) Plans GBX 10.29 Dividend

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.29 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DPH traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,784 ($36.62). 258,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,907.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,820.77. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 2,336 ($30.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,090 ($40.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 92.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dechra Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,090 ($40.65) to GBX 2,930 ($38.54) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,915 ($38.35) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

