DECOIN (DTEP) Price Tops $0.0617 on Top Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $8,419.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000577 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,993,385 coins and its circulating supply is 26,151,537 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

