DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $2,265.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Crex24, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004314 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000782 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033240 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, RightBTC, Coindeal, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

