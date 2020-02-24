Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

DE stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.06. 1,136,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.83 and its 200 day moving average is $167.19. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,457. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

