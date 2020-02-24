DEEX (DEEX) Price Down 26.3% This Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. DEEX has a market capitalization of $692,567.00 and approximately $2,684.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000607 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.