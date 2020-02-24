Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.90 ($90.58) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.95 ($83.66).

ETR DHER opened at €72.90 ($84.77) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €31.50 ($36.63) and a 12 month high of €81.62 ($94.91).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

