Delphy (DPY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $473.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $473.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.16 or 0.02839014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00226442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00137846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.