Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,938,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,330,000 after acquiring an additional 389,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,028,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.23. 17,908,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.