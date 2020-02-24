Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230,149 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

DAL traded down $4.14 on Monday, reaching $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.