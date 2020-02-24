Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.00

News coverage about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has been trending very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Delta Air Lines’ ranking:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,119,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,762. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

